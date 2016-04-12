Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Aldridge have been posing up a storm on Instagram, giving up serious life goals. The stunning models teased a secret project they're working on together, and insisted all will be revealed shortly.



Sharing some envy-inducing selfies on social media, 28-year-old Rosie wrote: "So fun working with my girl @lilyaldridge today… #SpecialProject #ComingSoon."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Aldridge are working on a secret project

Although no further details of the collaboration have been revealed, it's safe to say the two women look incredible in Rosie's BTS shots. She and Lily are wearing white Grecian and can be seen snapping away in an idyllic-looking location.



The models have been spending a lot of time together lately, and were pictured this week attending Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio's 35th birthday celebrations.



Stepping out with a squad that included Taylor Swift, the stunning posse dined at Nobu in Malibu, California, and each of the women looked incredible.

The two models promised all will be revealed soon

And it's been a busy couple of weeks for Rosie, who was recently announced as the first global ambassador for UGG.



Injecting her charm into the new campaign, Rosie confessed that her first purchase after making it as a model was a pair of Classic Ugg boots.

She explained: "Comfort to me is everything. The updated Classic offers the same immediate comfort but with an edgier, street style appeal that can be worn indoors or out."



Meanwhile Lily, along with Rosie, Ashley Graham and Miranda Kerr, recently took part in a shoot for Vogue, creating a video to promote this season's must-have denim.



Oh it's a hard life for a super successful supermodel, isn't it?