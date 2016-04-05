Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik become the hottest couple in Vogue shoot

They're fast becoming the most gorgeous couple in the celebrity world and these photos of Gigi Hadid and beau Zayn Malik prove it.

The stunning pair pose in a set of sexy images for Vogue's May 2016 issue, taken by renowned photographer Mario Testino.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

❤️ @voguemagazine by @mariotestino on stands in May!! xx A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 5, 2016 at 10:23am PDT

Gigi and Zayn pose for Mario Testino in Vogue's May 2016 issue

The photoshoot follows Victoria's Secret model Gigi and singer Zayn along a fictional romantic weekend in Naples. They look natural and at ease while posing on a motorbike as well as an idyllic terrace, overlooking the Italian city.

Blonde bombshell Gigi sent pulses racing when she shared a sneak peek of the images on her Instagram page. Posing in bed, the model wears gingham-patterned underwear as she does a handstand over her boyfriend, who is leaning in for a kiss.

"❤️ @voguemagazine by @mariotestino on stands in May!! xx," she captioned the snap on Tuesday.

That's amore: @gigihadid shows off spring's finest plaids with @zayn in Naples. Click the link in our bio for more. Photographed by @mariotestino, styled by Camilla Nickerson. A photo posted by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Apr 5, 2016 at 9:22am PDT

The couple's steamy photoshoot sent pulses racing

This is not the first time the duo have made their feelings public. The supermodel appeared in Zayn's Pillowtalk video in January, confirming ongoing reports of their relationship, and Gigi shared a sweet snap of the two with a tabby cat in March.

While the loved-up pair have made their strong feelings clear both in the music and fashion world, social media is also an outlet for them to show off their cuddly nights in.

The 20-year-old model regularly takes to Instagram to share their candid moments together and Zayn isn't shy when it comes to sharing their kissing selfies.

The couple first sparked rumours of their romance in early November, shortly after Gigi split with Joe Jonas after several months of dating, while Zayn ended his engagement with Perrie Edwards in August.