Alessandra Ambrosio has been announced as the new face of Coast and will front their summer campaign which launches later this month. The 34-year-old has worked with Victoria's Secret since 2004 but her latest venture couldn't be more different.



The Summer Icons collection showcases some of the high street brand's biggest pieces from past seasons, and has been labelled 'a celebration of what Coast does best; effortless glamour and perfect occasion wear influenced by our 20-year history'.

Click to see some of the collection

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio will front Coast's new summer collection

One of the stand-out outfits modelled by Alessandra is a silver sequinned top teamed with a floral print midi skirt. The rest of the collection is made up of bold blues and reds, strips, florals in Coast's signature figure-hugging designs.



Discussing Allesandra's involvement in the campaign, creative director Neil Hendy said: "[She] is beautiful and sexy and shows just how much fun and glamour you can achieve wearing Coast. She's our perfect summer icon.

The collection is called Summer Icons and is made up of past brand favourites

"The collection has a glamorous and playful attitude; sculptural shapes and unique graphic prints in stunning colour palettes all with a truly feminine handwriting."



As well as her work with Coast, the Brazilian is busy promoting her own collection, Ale by Alessandra Swimwear. The line features gorgeous two pieces and swimsuits, kimonos and cover up pants and you can shop it at ShopStyle.co.uk.



Prices for the Summer Icons collection start from £129 and it will be available to shop from 31 March at selected Coast stores and Coast-Stores.com.