Irina vs. Selena vs. Lucy: Who wore it best?

Irina Shayk looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out at the L'Oreal bash in Paris on Tuesday night. But astute fashion fans were quick to note that they'd seen her gorgeous satin Dior dress before – on two other celebs!

Back in 2014, Selena Gomez had sported the bold minidress for the premiere of Rudderless in LA. The superstar songstress paired the creation with a similar hairstyle as Irina – a slicked-back bun, although she chose a middle parting for hers.

She topped the look off with pointed Manolo Blahniks.

Irina Shayk



But the first celeb to wear the LRD (little red dress) was Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale.

Attending the Teen Choice Awards in early 2014, the actress chose to give her look a more girly edge, wearing her hair in an updo but pulling out loose tendrils for a more feminine finish.

Selena Gomez



She finished off the look with a Michael Kors black clutch box and Brian Atwood thick two-strap sandals that added an edge to her look.

We love all three of these ladies' looks, but who do you think wore the dress best? Let us know in the comments box below!

Lucy Hale

What do you think?

