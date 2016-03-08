Why the Internet is not happy about Zara's new 'Ungendered' collection

Zara recently launched an 'Ungendered' collection – a 16-piece range of t-shirts, sweatshirts and jeans designed to be worn by both men and women.



But the collection has debuted to a mixed response. While lots of Twitter users have praised Zara for answering a demand for more inclusivity, others have taken offence to the clothing on offer.





The collection is mostly oversized and lean towards a masculine aesthetic. Activitist Tyler Ford voiced his concern about the issue on Twitter: "When will we move past this notion that genderless clothing simply = plain t-shirts/sweatpants? Why is this "bold"?"



Another user, ‎@n8lien wrote: "was Zara trying to do something groundbreaking with their "ungendered" clothing? It's literally just plain t-shirts and sweatpants..."



Others, however, jumped to Zara's defence. One user, @skintradee, wrote: "I know people think zara's ungendered line is 'basic' and 'disappointing' but seriously its a step? Okay? calm down."





The news of Zara's venture comes after Selfridges debuted Agender last year, a unique gender-neutral pop up shop.



"We want to take our customers on a journey where they can shop and dress without limitations or stereotypes," the department store said in a statement.



"A space where clothing is no longer imbued with directive gender values, enabling fashion o exist as a purer expression of 'self'."



