Smiling for the camera against a stunning snowy backdrop, William, Kate, George and Charlotte are the picture of happiness.



But fashion fans were quick to turn their attention to the Duchess of Cambridge's ski style.

The family released a set of gorgeous portraits from their ski holiday





The pretty brunette looked as stylish as usual in her ski gear. Her form-fitting white jacket is from E and O, a British brand founded in 2008.



The jacket is recycled – the royal was spotted wearing it during a ski trip with Prince William and Prince Charles in Klosters, Switzerland, in 2008.

Kate looked stylish as ever in her ski gear





The bright red ski trousers are also by the British brand, which no longer exists after being sold to a Far Eastern conglomerate in 2010.



The brand of Kate's goggles is UVEX, and the model appears to be the UVEX Ultrasonic Chrome.

A closer look at her goggles and gloves





As for her footwear, Kate is wearing HELLO! Fashion's favourite ski boots, from Sorel.



They are the brand's 1964 Pac2 snow boots in 'Buff' and are available to buy here for £110.

Kate's Sorel boots





Kate topped off her look with a navy blue printed pom pom hat from Eisbar, a supplier to the Austrian ski team, and gloves frmo Italian brand Restelli Guanti.