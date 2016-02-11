Kendall Jenner reminisces on her school days and ex-boyfriend

by hellofashion.com /

Kendall Jenner is often known as the shy and reserved member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but she has revealed a hidden mischievous streak in a new interview. Answering a round of quick-fire questions with Love magazine, the model opened up about the most rebellious things she got up to as a teen.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

When asked what the naughtiest thing she did at school was, Kendall was initially hesitant to open up about her past, explaining: "I wasn't a bad kid. I was pretty terrified of anyone older than me so I wouldn't say I did anything crazy."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kendall-Jenner-

Kendall Jenner revealed she used to skip school to be with her boyfriend

However it wasn't long before she confessed to cutting classes with both her high school boyfriend and younger sister Kylie Jenner.

"When I got to high school I used to pretend that I had work, and I would go and tell the head of school that I really needed to leave and that I was really stressed out because I had work," Kendall confided.

"But then I would just leave school – and I would bring Kylie with me, but she didn't get permission. I would just leave school and go hang out with my boyfriend and get food and do absolutely nothing."

Kendall-Harry-

Kendall has most recently been linked to One Direction star Harry Styles

Kendall didn't name her boyfriend, but it is likely to be Julian Brooks, who she dated for over a year before calling it quits in August 2013. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star typically keeps her relationships out of the public eye, however she has recently made an exception for One Direction star Harry Styles.

The pair, who previously dated in 2013, fuelled rumours that they had rekindled their romance after they were spotted kissing on a yacht in St. Barths over the New Year.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below