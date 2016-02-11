Kendall Jenner reminisces on her school days and ex-boyfriend

Kendall Jenner is often known as the shy and reserved member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but she has revealed a hidden mischievous streak in a new interview. Answering a round of quick-fire questions with Love magazine, the model opened up about the most rebellious things she got up to as a teen.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

When asked what the naughtiest thing she did at school was, Kendall was initially hesitant to open up about her past, explaining: "I wasn't a bad kid. I was pretty terrified of anyone older than me so I wouldn't say I did anything crazy."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kendall Jenner revealed she used to skip school to be with her boyfriend

However it wasn't long before she confessed to cutting classes with both her high school boyfriend and younger sister Kylie Jenner.

"When I got to high school I used to pretend that I had work, and I would go and tell the head of school that I really needed to leave and that I was really stressed out because I had work," Kendall confided.

"But then I would just leave school – and I would bring Kylie with me, but she didn't get permission. I would just leave school and go hang out with my boyfriend and get food and do absolutely nothing."

Kendall has most recently been linked to One Direction star Harry Styles

Kendall didn't name her boyfriend, but it is likely to be Julian Brooks, who she dated for over a year before calling it quits in August 2013. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star typically keeps her relationships out of the public eye, however she has recently made an exception for One Direction star Harry Styles.

The pair, who previously dated in 2013, fuelled rumours that they had rekindled their romance after they were spotted kissing on a yacht in St. Barths over the New Year.