Kim Kardashian shows off baby Saint's customised Ralph Lauren bomber
At just two months old, it look like baby Saint West already has a seriously covetable wardrobe.
Mum Kim Kardashian shared a picture of one of the new arrival's gifts – a customised bomber jacket from Ralph Lauren.
"Thank you Mr. Ralph Lauren for making Saint this little jacket. It's so special! He will cherish it forever! Xoxo," she wrote.
Thank u Mr. Ralph Lauren for making Saint this jacket. It's so special! We will cherish it forever! #ItsRalphThough pic.twitter.com/Cu4TPgJgDk— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2016
The brown aviator jacket features Saint's name in the silk lining.
Kim shared the picture shortly after posting a snap of some goodies from Balmain, revealing the tight-fitting dresses were her new 'motivation' for getting back to her pre-baby weight.
"Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for the motivation!!! LOL #SOON," Kim wrote.
The mum-of-two recently revealed that after putting on 60lbs during the pregnancy, she has already lost 30lbs since giving birth in December.
#SpecialDelivery Thank you @orousteing and @balmain for the motivation!!! LOL #SOON pic.twitter.com/dmbskIfKTj— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2016
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has partnered with the Atkins diet once again to lose the weight – she lost weight after giving birth to North by following the diet plan.
"I gained 60lbs during my pregnancy but have been an extra 10lbs up for the last few years so it's time to really get to my goal," she wrote on Twitter.
"I'm so excited! I'm 30lbs down today but 40 to go! I'm so focused. I will show u guys my workouts on my app & share my Atkins plan too!"
