Kanye West supports Kendall and Kylie Jenner as they launch clothing collection

Not content with conquering the world of modelling and beauty, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have turned their hand to fashion design.



The sister duo launched their clothing and footwear collection, Kendall + Kylie in New York, just days ahead of Fashion Week.



The Jenner girls were supported by their brother-in-law Kanye West at the party in TriBeCa, along with their mum Kris Jenner.

Brother-in-law Kanye West and mum Kris Jenner turned out to support the girls





Kendall's model BFFs Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid were also in attendance, as well as Victoria's Secret stars Martha Hunt, Devon Windsor and Josephine Skriver.



Wearing head-to-toe Kendall + Kylie, Kendall was showing off her supermodel physique in her daring outfit.



The 20-year-old wore a sleeveless jersey dress with a thigh high split, nude lace-up gladiator heels and a fur coat.

The sister duo looked stunning





Kylie, meanwhile, kept it simple in a black sleeveless jumpsuit and black caged sandals.



Speaking to PEOPLE about their latest venture, Kendall said: "We designed it according to what we love, and how our style is.



"It's someone who is really similar to us. A young girl wanting to have fun. That's mainly what we designed."

Kendall was showing off her supermodel physique in the daring outfit





Kylie added: "We absolutely tried on everything, you can't wait to see how the finished product turns out.



"It's an exciting process, and when everything is done you're like, 'Wait, get me everything. I can't wait to try it'."