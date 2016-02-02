Is Cindy Crawford retiring from modelling?

Cindy Crawford set tongues wagging when she hinted that she was retiring from modelling during an interview last week.



But the iconic supermodel has taken to Instagram and Twitter to set the record straight.



Uploading a stunning black and white image of herself, the 49-year-old wrote: "Every year, I tell my kids I'm retiring.







"It's a running joke in our family. And yet every year, opportunities pop up that really excite me. While it's true that I'm eager to shift my focus a bit to concentrate on my businesses, friends and family – I'm not making any final statements."



She added: "I have loved being part of the fashion industry for the past 30 years – and if that time has taught me anything, it's this: never say never. Thanks for all the support, I'm excited for what 2016 holds!"



Cindy's clarification comes after she made surprising comments during an interview with United Airlines' Rhapsody Magazine.











Balmain S/S 2016 Campaign #BALMAINSS16 #BALMAINARMY Photo by @StevenKleinStudio Art Direction by @PascalDangin A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 7, 2016 at 7:32am PST







"I'm sure I'll have my picture taken for 10 more years, but not as a model anymore," she said.



"And that's okay. I've done it. I've worked with all these incredible photographers. What else do I need to do? I can't keep reinventing myself.



"I shouldn't have to keep proving mysef. I don't want to."



Cindy's latest modelling job before the interview was a pretty good one – she teamed up with fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer for Balmain's SS16 campaign.























#BALMAINARMY reunited ⭐️ A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 7, 2016 at 2:05pm PST



