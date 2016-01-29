Which women inspire Kendall Jenner?

As the new face of Mango's SS16 campaign, Kendall Jenner stunned when she attended the official photocall for the high street store's new collection in Barcelona. The 20-year-old looked every inch the supermodel in a crop top and a fringed leather miniskirt, showing off her legs in lace-up sandals on Thursday.

The Victoria's Secret model is always surrounded by influential women, from her Kardashian sisters to her fellow model friends, but who does she find the most inspirational?

Kendall attended the Mango official photocall in Barcelona

"My mother, my father and my sisters. Many, in fact," she told El Pais. "I'm a lucky girl, I grew up surrounded by women and have learned from them as they are strong and independent with their careers. Not every woman can say, 'hey, look - I have my work, I am independent, I can buy my own car and my own house.'"

Recently named Times Magazine's most influential teen, Kendall takes pride in the title but she feels her fans should always be themselves.

"I want to be myself. I do not want people to imitate me or try to copy me," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said.

Kendall enjoyed walking through the streets of Barcelona

"Do I respect that title fully? Yes, of course, but also I want to live my life as I please and I do not worry about what other people think about it. Basically I live for myself, not for the rest of the world," she added.

The brunette beauty has recently starred in the latest campaign for Calvin Klein, alongside Justin Bieber, which critics have noted as having a sexual edge to it. However, Kendall feels this is just fashion.

The model is the face of Calvin Klein's SS16 campaign

"My goal has never been to be the hottest or the most provocative. I started my career in a much quieter way, but keep in mind this is an underwear campaign and obviously has to have some sexual voltage, although I do not think you always have to sell or be sold the feminine ideal in fashion."

Growing up with strong female influences, from her sister Kim Kardashian to her mum Kris Jenner, the star revealed that although she may not be a feminist, she feels women are a force to be reckoned with.

"I do not know enough or have read enough about it to say whether or not I am a feminist. What I can say is that I am very much about girl power. I think women are stronger and more powerful than men."