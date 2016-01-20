Sad news – one of fashion's golden couples Mollie King and David Gandy are said to have parted ways once again.



The pair, who first began dating five years ago, have apparently cooled things off after arguing over spending so little time together and their thoughts on starting a family together.



A source told the Sun: "Mollie and David reached breaking point in December and have decided they need some space.





"They were having huge arguments about his career and how he is hardly ever around. He said he was going to quit modelling but he is still designing clothes for M&S and flying all over the world."



They added: "Mollie wants to start a family and is desperate for him to commit. Almost all of her bandmates have kids and it's difficult for her to see them go home to nothing.



"David doesn't want kids at all right now. His main problem is that he is too much of a loner."





The 28-year-old first dated David between April 2011 and February 2012, with the pair rekindling their romance in 2014.



David confirmed that he and Mollie were back together during an interview with Evening Standard magazine in October, when the reporter spotted Mollie's name chalked onto one of the drawers in his custom-built walk-in wardrobe.



"That's been there for a while, so, uh…" David said, appearing coy about their relationship status. The interviewer then joked that someone should "book the church", to which the model quipped: "There you go. Even though she steals all my clothes."