The best street style inspiration from New York Fashion Week

12 September 2016

Take styling inspiration from these street style stars at New York Fashion Week...

Over-the-knee boots are set to be an autumn essential. Wear yours with a mini dress and waistcoat like this fashion insider.

Jenna Lyons wears a clashing shirt and patterned trousers from her J Crew collaboration with Drake's.

Embroidered denim is everywhere this season. Pair yours with a simple white tee and tan accessories.

Giovanna Battaglia looks chic in the city heat in a red shirt dress and strappy sandals.

Add an edge to a feminine pleated skirt with a plain tee and leather biker jacket.

Keep your outfit simple to let your accessories do the talking.

Don't shy away from clashing prints and colours. This NYFW attendee mixes gingham and leaf prints for an eye-catching look.

These ladies co-ordinate their outfits for a front row look that's twice as nice.

Add an unexpected twist to your look with a statement handbag.

Make like Olivia Palermo and wear one hue from head-to-toe.

A colourful summer dress is the easiest way to brave the soaring temperatures in style.

Dress up a retro sports tee with a lace skirt for off-duty cool.

Liven up a monochrome outfit with clashing stripes.

Hailey Baldwin and Chanel Iman work the off-duty model's uniform - a crop top, distressed denim and black ankle boots.