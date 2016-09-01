Stockholm Fashion Week: The best street style inspiration by hellofashion.com / 01 September 2016 Stylish Scandinavians have been out in force for Stockholm Fashion Week, giving us endless inspiration for the season ahead. Take notes from our round-up of the best street style photos... Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Street Style The bomber jacket is still a major player for AW16. We love how this street style pro has draped hers over a pyjama-style jumpsuit. Photo: © Getty Images Embroidery is everywhere this season; a chic floral embroidered bag is one of the easiest ways to tap into the trend. Photo: © Getty Images Don't be afraid to mix textures and fabrications. Layer suede, denim and knitwear for a cool yet cosy new season look. Photo: © Getty Images Make a flirty floral dress work around the clock by paring back with casual trainers. Photo: © Getty Images Add a directional spin to your classic t-shirt and jeans with an oversized blazer or bomber jacket. Photo: © Getty Images Extend the life of your culottes and cropped trousers by teaming with ankle boots for autumn. Photo: © Getty Images Leather Jackets and stripes are fashion staples that will never let you down. Photo: © Getty Images Velvet is set to infiltrate the high street over the next few months. This fashionista gets a head start on the trend with a velvet midi dress and YSL bag. Photo: © Getty Images When it comes to tailoring, the bolder the better! Alternatively, you can never go wrong with all black everything... Photo: © Getty Images Graphic prints add impact to a monochrome outfit. Complete the look with statement shades. Photo: © Getty Images