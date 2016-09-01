Stockholm Fashion Week: The best street style inspiration



Stylish Scandinavians have been out in force for Stockholm Fashion Week, giving us endless inspiration for the season ahead.

Take notes from our round-up of the best street style photos...

 Photo: © Getty Images



The bomber jacket is still a major player for AW16. We love how this street style pro has draped hers over a pyjama-style jumpsuit.

 Photo: © Getty Images



Embroidery is everywhere this season; a chic floral embroidered bag is one of the easiest ways to tap into the trend.

 Photo: © Getty Images



Don't be afraid to mix textures and fabrications. Layer suede, denim and knitwear for a cool yet cosy new season look.

 Photo: © Getty Images



Make a flirty floral dress work around the clock by paring back with casual trainers.

 Photo: © Getty Images



Add a directional spin to your classic t-shirt and jeans with an oversized blazer or bomber jacket.

 Photo: © Getty Images



Extend the life of your culottes and cropped trousers by teaming with ankle boots for autumn.

 Photo: © Getty Images



Leather Jackets and stripes are fashion staples that will never let you down.

 Photo: © Getty Images



Velvet is set to infiltrate the high street over the next few months. This fashionista gets a head start on the trend with a velvet midi dress and YSL bag.

 Photo: © Getty Images



When it comes to tailoring, the bolder the better! Alternatively, you can never go wrong with all black everything...

 Photo: © Getty Images



Graphic prints add impact to a monochrome outfit. Complete the look with statement shades.

 Photo: © Getty Images