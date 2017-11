SKIN by Liz Earle, £25

As much as we love makeup, a beautiful base is the first step to a flawless complexion and skincare is the starting point. This is a beauty book with a difference, encouraging you to eat your way to better skin. And as it comes from the queen of skincare, you know it’s advice worth listening to. It contains a 6-week plan with each week focusing on a different element, from detoxing and cleansing to healing and balancing. If something promises to help us on our quest to beautiful skin, we’re all ears.