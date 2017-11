Crazy wigs, full on face paint and coloured contact lenses, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to get experimental with your beauty. Whether you’re a die-hard Halloween addict who lives for 31st October or you’re just looking for a way to get out of wearing a costume this year, you’ll love these creepy nail art designs…

1) Rainbows, glitter and ghouls…what more could you want!?

@lina88makeup