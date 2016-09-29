The bespoke hair treatment celebs are loving RN

by hellofashion.com /



We've spotted a hair trend among the celeb set of Instagram right now - #FusioFriday.

Created by luxury hair brand Kerastase, Fusio Dose treatments are positioned as bespoke 'rituals' mixed for your hair needs after a diagnosis with your stylist.

 It's an add-on to a salon blowdry and only costs £15, with visible results lasting for around five washes.

And we've seen a whole host of celebs indulging in the treatment and sharing the results on Instagram – click through to see...

Nicola Roberts.

You can locate your nearest salon here.

 

Lisa Snowdon.

 

Samantha Barks.

 

Poppy Jamie.

 