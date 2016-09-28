LFW SS17: Backstage Beauty Round Up by hellofashion.com / 28 September 2016 1) Neon lips at Mary Katrantzou Skin was minimal at Mary Katrantzou with statement lips the focus. Make-up artist Lynsey Alexander used MAC Retro Matte Lipsticks in fuchsia, orange and red shades to create this modern matte look. Read more about: Hair and Beauty London Fashion Week 2) Bollywood brides at Ashish Taking inspiration from Ashish’s heritage, models sported bridal-style waist length braids adorned with flowers and authentic Indian jewellery. 3) Braided buns at Erdem Moving away from the perfectly structured ballet bun, Anthony Turner added wispy, face-framing strands and a simple black ribbon at Erdem to create a lived-in, outdoorsy vibe. 4) Spring florals at Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Val Garland took the English rose theme one step further as models graced the runway complete with real pressed flowers on their faces, down the neck and décolletage. We’ll definitely be experimenting with this one come festival season. 5) Burgundy eyes at Topshop Unique An autumnal, burgundy take on the classic smoky eye, make-up artist Hannah Murray smudged Topshop’s lipstick in Temptation all over the lid, finishing up with a light layer of Vaseline for a sweaty, sexy effect. 6) Plaited pony at Teatum Jones Adding subtle detailing to an otherwise simple ponytail, stylist Bianca Tuovi added a short, one-inch fishtail braid at the base. 7) Glitter lips at AV Robertson Glitter lips are here to stay people! Models at AV Robertson wore a navy glitter gloss with diffused neon green around the edges for a punk edge. 8) Glossy eyes at Toga Showing that glossy lids can be totally wearable, NARS make-up artist Sada Ito applied a light layer of clear lip-gloss over pastel shadow. He paired it with pared-back natural looking skin with no additional blush, contour or highlight. 9) 80s revival at Matty Bovan Miranda Joyce, make-up artist for Marc Jacobs Beauty really pushed the boundaries with this graphic punk-inspired look. Using a red lipstick and jet-black liquid liner to draw on the design, she then accentuated the eyes with lashings of the Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara. 10) Chandelier nails at Fyodor Golan Press-on nails were painted in colourful reverse French manis, then pierced at the tips with hanging crystals. Perhaps not the most practical, but definitely worth trying on an accent nail.