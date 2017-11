The look on the Spring/Summer 2017 Victoria Beckham catwalk is described as, "A fresh, modern girl with a slight edge — each look is worn in different ways, from clean, nude skin to a clash of color."

"The makeup really reflects the assured free spirit of the Ready to Wear this season, so the use of color is quite carefree and applied in bold strokes across the eyes," Victoria explained.

"Overall, the look doesn’t feel too perfect or considered.”