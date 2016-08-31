15 new fragrances you need to try

Christian Louboutin

Hot on the heels of his foray into beauty, shoe maestro Christian Louboutin has launched three brand new perfumes.

The scents embody three distinct scent personalities - heat of the night, provocation and desire. Steamy!

Bikini Questa Sera (in the gold bottle) is a light blend of beachy scents, including jasmine and tuberose, while Tornade Blonde (the red one) is a floral mix of rose, sweet violet and cassis. And for those who love warm, sultry notes, Trouble in Heaven (in purple) contains aroma with notes of iris, patchouli and amber.

£215 for 80ml, available at Selfridges

 

Alexander McQueen AMC EDP

 We're fans of pretty much anything Alexander McQueen, so it was no surprise that this fragrance quickly made its way onto our dressing tables.

Inspired by the freshness of night flowers after the day has passed, AMQ EDP is centred around the essence of three night-blooming flowers – Sambac Jasmine, Tuberose and Ylang Ylang.

£95, available at Selfridges

 

Victoria's Secret Intense

The ultimate sexy scent, this gorgeous fragrance has the intoxicating notes of Plum Noir and Sueded Musks. Plus we love the dressing table-worthy packaging... 

From £44

 

Flower by Kenzo Eau Florale

This fragrance came out a few months ago but we had to include – it's a sparkly, lively scent that exudes vitality and will serve you well as summer comes to an end!

Though the poppy is at the heart of the fragrance, other flowers feature heavily – think peony petals, rosebuds and freesia offer freshness and a delicate floral touch.

 £53, available nationwide

 

Giorgio Armani Si Le Parfum

This gorgeous, sophisticated fragrance is fronted by Cate Blanchett, who perfectly embodies the alluring scent. With a strong amber essence, tangy top notes of blackcurrant blend with the light citrus flavours of bergamot.

£115, available at Armanibeauty.co.uk

 

Jo Malone Basil & Neroli

Inspired by London and its innately stylish spirit,  Basil & Neroli Cologne is the latest addition to the Jo Malone London family. It's the brand's first ever Citrus-Floral fragrance, it is the epitome of fresh and sophisticated.

£86 for 100ml, available from 1st September at jomalonelondon.com  

 

YSL Black Opium Wild Edition Eau de Parfum

O so this is not technically a new scent, but very exciting for fans of the original, iconic fragrance as it is now housed in this gorgeous, highly collectable edition – we can't get enough of the leopard print!

£47 for 30ml, available now from www.yslbeauty.co.uk

 

Charlotte Tilbury Scent of a Dream

Make-up maestro Charlotte Tilbury has created a fragrance inspired by her childhood in Ibiza and her global travels making up the world's most famous and beautiful faces.

The scent has accents of lemon, tuberose, jasmine, frankincense and patchouli and Charlotte's friend Kate Moss is the face of the campaign.

 From £49, available at charlottetilbury.com

 

BOSS The Scent For Her Eau de Parfum

The ethos of this new scent is all about allure and seduction. Subtle freesia blossoms lace delicious notes of honeyed peach while Osmanthus flower entwined with deeply baked cocoa captivates the senses.

From £44, available in Debenhams

 

Stella McCartney Pop Eau de Parfum

This new scent from fashion designer Stella is feminine yet fresh – tuberose with a sandalwood base. "It's pink, but it's a powerful pink," she recently described the fragrance.

 "It's the kind of fragrance I'd love my daughters to wear when they grow up – I want my daughters to look up to those girls."

From £42, available nationwide

 

Tom Ford Private Blend Vert de Fleur

As the name suggests, this new fragrance from Tom Ford is focused on flowers, with notes of iris, jasmine and hyacinth blended with basil, bergamot and neroli. We're big fans.

 From £148, available at Harrods

 

Viktor & Rolf Bonbon Couture

The exquisite details seen in the label's fashion shows come to life with this timeless and bold new scent housed in the most stunning of bottles.

The fragrance is rich, intense and luxurious – opening with notes of mandarin, neroli and peach, followed by a heart of orange blossom, Sambac jasmine and caramel. The base brings notes of patchouli, sandalwood, vanilla and blonde tobacco.

 £79, available at Selfridges  

 

I love Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum

Embrace your fun side with this bold, sweet-smelling fragrance fronted by our ultimate #girlcrush, Behati Prinsloo.

From £37, available nationwide

 

Britney Spears Private Show Eau de Parfum

As perennial Britney fans, we just had to include the popstar's new fragrance Private Show.

Taking inspiration from Britney's favourite things – dulce de leche, white florals and iced coffee (!) – it's a sexy, floral fragrance that Britney describes as "uplifting".

From £23, available nationwide

 

Michael Bublé By Invitation

Calling all Michael Bublé fans! The singer has officially launched his scented love letter to you all, via his new perfume By Invitation.

"It's no secret that I'm a hopeless romantic," said Michael of his new venture. "I'm inviting women to enjoy a beautiful scent that represents my personal taste and imagination. By Invitation is what I'd call 'love in a bottle'."

Starting with top notes of red fruits and bergamot with added heart notes of lily of the valley, wild jasmine and spicy inflections of peony, By Invitation wraps with a warm base of sandalwood-musk and addictive vanillas.

From £29, available at michaelbubleperfume.com

 

 