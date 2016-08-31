15 new fragrances you need to try

Christian Louboutin

Hot on the heels of his foray into beauty, shoe maestro Christian Louboutin has launched three brand new perfumes.

The scents embody three distinct scent personalities - heat of the night, provocation and desire. Steamy!

Bikini Questa Sera (in the gold bottle) is a light blend of beachy scents, including jasmine and tuberose, while Tornade Blonde (the red one) is a floral mix of rose, sweet violet and cassis. And for those who love warm, sultry notes, Trouble in Heaven (in purple) contains aroma with notes of iris, patchouli and amber.

£215 for 80ml, available at Selfridges