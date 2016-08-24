How to fake freckles

Despite her obvious love for make-up, Kylie Jenner has been
posting several barefaced selfies lately on Instagram, showing off her adorable
sunkissed freckles.
Whereas in the past we’ve tried to conceal freckles with
foundation in favour of a more uniform, flawless look, over the past couple of
years more and more designers (incl. Preen, Prada and Adam Selman) have been
championing these youthful dots on the catwalk and now that Kylie’s jumped on
the bandwagon, it’s safe to say that freckles are well and truly here to stay.