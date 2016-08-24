How to fake freckles

Despite her obvious love for make-up, Kylie Jenner has been posting several barefaced selfies lately on Instagram, showing off her adorable sunkissed freckles.

Whereas in the past we’ve tried to conceal freckles with foundation in favour of a more uniform, flawless look, over the past couple of years more and more designers (incl. Preen, Prada and Adam Selman) have been championing these youthful dots on the catwalk and now that Kylie’s jumped on the bandwagon, it’s safe to say that freckles are well and truly here to stay.