How to fake freckles

by hellofashion.com /

kylie-1a

Despite her obvious love for make-up, Kylie Jenner has been posting several barefaced selfies lately on Instagram, showing off her adorable sunkissed freckles.

Whereas in the past we’ve tried to conceal freckles with foundation in favour of a more uniform, flawless look, over the past couple of years more and more designers (incl. Preen, Prada and Adam Selman) have been championing these youthful dots on the catwalk and now that Kylie’s jumped on the bandwagon, it’s safe to say that freckles are well and truly here to stay.

 

Read more about:
kylie-2a

If you’re lucky enough to have natural freckles then the recent heatwave has no doubt brought them out, but if you’re trying to limit your sun exposure or just don’t naturally have any, fear not. Here are our top tips for adding those playful little flecks to your skin a la Kylie...

 

kylie-3a

1) Use a shade lighter than your brows

Regardless of skin tone, freckles are usually tan or light brown in colour, so make sure to opt for a product one or two shades lighter than your regular eyebrow powder. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo, £17 contains two different shades so you can blend them for a bespoke shade.

 

kylie-4a

2) Precision is key

To ensure your fake freckles look as realistic as possible, use a detailer brush like the Look Good Feel Better Detailed Eyeliner Brush, £6.99. The flexible tip is super thin so you can apply the product exactly where you want your freckles to be.

3) Start in the middle of the face and work outwards

Freckles naturally darken in the places that the sun hits them, so start with a sprinkling on your nose and then work outwards across the tops of the cheeks and high points of the forehead.

 

kylie-5a

4) Set your freckles in place

Using a setting powder like Laura Mercier’s Smooth Focus Pressed Setting Powder, £26 will not only help your freckles to last all day, but will also mattify and blur them slightly for an even more natural effect.

 