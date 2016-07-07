World Chocolate Day: Beauty Edition by hellofashion.com / 07 July 2016 This Thursday (7th July) marks World Chocolate Day. To mark the occasion, we've put together a selection of our favourite chocolate beauty products to satisfy your sweet tooth guilt-free. Read more about: Hair and Beauty Make Up 1) Raw Gaia Chocolate Face Pack, £28.95 This vegan face mask is packed full of antioxidants to combat free radicals. Made from simply raw cacao powder mixed with red clay, turmeric and amla, this smells just like hot chocolate but with none of the calories. 2) Palmers Cocoa Body Scrub, £4.99 Containing crushed cocoa nibs for a deep exfoliation, this scrub buffs away dry, flaky skin making it a perfect partner for fake tan. 3) Ciaté Dark Choc Pot, £6 This handy pot contains a sponge soaked in nail varnish remover for easy on-the-go polish removal. Plus, the gentle acetone-free formula leaves your nails moisturised and smelling just like dark chocolate, which is a welcome change from the traditional unpleasant scent. 4) Lush Whipstick Lip Balm, £6.75 This lip balm contains shea butter and almond oil for serious nourishment, whilst the combination of vanilla, dark chocolate and orange will have you licking your lips all day. 5) Jo Malone Blue Agava & Cacao Cologne, £86 for 100ml Chocolate perfume might seem like a step too far, but the warm chocolaty base of this fragrance is perfectly balanced out with sea salt and tart citrus top notes for a sexy, spicy scent. 6) Too Faced Chocolate Bon Bons Palette, £39 Open up this bubblegum pink palette and you’ll instantly be hit with a powerful chocolate scent. With a mixture of 16 matte and shimmer shadows in wearable everyday neutrals, this is one novelty product that’s certainly worth the investment. 7) Bourjois Bronzing Powder, £7.99 An old classic that we keep going back to, Bourjois’ chocolate bronzer looks and smells just like a chocolate bar. With a finely-milled and super soft formula, it blends like a dream to warm up even the pastiest of complexions. 8) The Body Shop Cocoa Butter Body Butter, £14 This thick, luxurious body butter instantly melts into the skin on contact leaving it hydrated but not greasy. It’s also perfect for gifting. 9) Hotel Chocolat Quilesse Hand Cream, £18 This luxurious hand cream from everyone’s favourite chocolatier smells just as good as you’d expect but actually works too. 10) Faith in Nature Chocolate Conditioner, £5.49 This all-natural deep conditioner is perfect for brunettes, enhancing colour and leaving your strands super silky.