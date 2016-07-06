7 of the best nail varnishes for wedding season

by hellofashion.com /

GettyImages-510748994

With wedding season well and truly underway, it's more important than ever to be looking and feeling your best from tip to toe - particularly with so many photos being taken throughout the day. A manicure is a great way to tie your overall look together and lets you inject a touch of personality into your outfit, no matter how formal the dress code. From classic nudes to poppy brights, whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid or just a guest, we’ve got your wedding day mani sorted.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Nailed-London-in-Coco-Loco

1) Nailed London Nail Lacquer in Coco Loco, £8

Glitter gets a understated makeunder with this feminine blush polish from Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue's new line. With tiny flecks of sequins and nude glitter, it gives a vintage lace effect that works well alone but also as a topcoat for an accent nail.   

 

Nailberry-Baby-Blue

2) Nailberry Polish in Baby Blue, £13.50

Year on year, duck egg blue is one of the most popular colour scheme choices for brides. Go all matchy matchy with this gorgeous mint hue by Nailberry.

 

Bourjois-La-Laque-Pink-Pocket

3) Bourjois La Laque Gel Nail Polish in Pink Pocket, £6.99

The last thing you want to have to worry about on the big day is a chipped nail, so these at-home gel polishes from Bourjois are ideal, sealing in the colour without the need for a UV lamp. We’re loving this summery coral shade which looks fab on both fingers and toes.

 

Nails-Inc-Stay-Bright-Neon-Nail-Polish

4) Nails Inc Stay Bright Neon Nail Polish in Claridge Gardens, £15

Add a pop of colour to a monochrome outfit with this gorgeous hot pink. It really compliments a tan and the innovative Stay Bright formula means it won't lose its vibrancy, even after a week's wear.

 

Jessica-Nails-Phenom-Nail-Varnish-in-Pink-A-Boo

5) Jessica Nails Phenom Nail Varnish in Pink-A-Boo, £13.50

When it comes to weddings, you really can't go wrong with a classic nude. Finding one that works with your skin tone can be surprisingly tricky (some are too beige, some too pink) but this barely-there sheer formula from Jessica Nails is the most versatile we've come across. It leaves your nails looking really natural, only healthier and glossier.

 

Lottie-London-Lacquer-in-Stay-Cool

6) Lottie London Lacquer in Stay Cool, £5.99

This beautiful muted lavender shade has a slight grey tint to it which makes it super wearable. You do need to apply 2-3 coats to get it fully opaque, but the final colour is so pretty that it's worth the extra effort.

 

Smith-Cult-Nailed-Lacquer-in-Subnormal

7) Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Subnormal, £19

If you’d prefer to leave the classic nudes to the bride, this grown-up grey is a great alternative. It gives the same sophisticated look as a nude and will pair perfectly with whatever outfit you decide to wear.

 