7 of the best nail varnishes for wedding season

With
wedding season well and truly underway, it's more important than ever to be
looking and feeling your best from tip to toe - particularly with so many photos
being taken throughout the day. A manicure is a great way to tie your overall
look together and lets you inject a touch of personality into your outfit, no
matter how formal the dress code. From classic nudes to poppy brights, whether
you're the bride, a bridesmaid or just a guest, we’ve got your wedding day mani
sorted.
Photo: © Getty Images