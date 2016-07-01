6 American beauty buys for Independence Day

by hellofashion.com /

beauty

As 4th July marks American Independence Day, it’s got us thinking about all of our favourite beauty brands from across the pond. Back in the day we had to rely on friends and family bringing gold dust products back for us from Sephora after holidays, but as more and more American brands are now offering international shipping and being sold through British retailers, it’s now easier than ever to get our fix of American beauty.

Click through to see some of our favourite new stateside beauty discoveries…

 

Read more about:
Aquis-Hair-Towel

Aquis Chevron Hair Towel, £30

Cali-based entrepreneur Britta Cox decided to create Aquitex, a super-absorbent microfiber material after realising that friction from drying her hair with bath towels was causing major breakage. As well as reducing frizz, these hair towels also cut down drying time dramatically so less blow-drying is required, again helping to further reduce damage for healthier hair.

 

Bkr-500ml-Bottle

Bkr Water Bottle, £25

Blake Lively, Amanda Seyfried and Vanessa Hudgens have all been spotted sporting these adorable glass water bottles around LA and now they’re available here in the UK too. Water is the foundation of any beauty regime and these are a far more luxe (and eco-friendly) way to get your eight glasses a day.

 

Kat-Burki-Restorative-Dual-Acid-Peel

Kat Burki Restorative Dual Acid Peel, £100

Raw beauty is the idea behind Kat Burki’s skincare brand, loved by stars including Julianne Moore and Linda Evangelista. So that no nutrients are lost during production, key ingredients like avocado oil are cold-pressed so that you get the maximum benefits. This gentle new at-home peel removes dead skin cells without the need for any abrasive scrubbing, refining the skin’s texture and leaving it looking and feeling brighter.

 

MaskerAide-Eye-Gels

MaskerAide All Eyes on Me Eye gels, £18

After Kim Kardashian mentioned on her app that she swears by the MaskerAide sheet masks, the North American brand has gained global popularity. Their new eye gel pads contain hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture in the delicate under eye area and plump up any fine lines- perfect after a heavy night!

 

Wander-Beauty

Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Blush and Illuminator, £35

The brainchild of former Victoria’s Secret model Lindsay Ellingson, Wander Beauty is all about creating practical, multi-functional products perfect for travelling. This handy 2-in-1 cream blush and highlighter is great for adding a youthful sheen to the cheeks and blends in easily with just your fingers, so there’s no faffing around with brushes!

 

Winky-Lux

Winky Lux Matte Lip Velour Lipsticks, £13

Known for their signature pill-shaped lipstick bullets, Manhattan-based brand Winky Lux not only has some of the most comfortable, non-drying mattes that we’ve come across, but they’re also 100% cruelty free.

 