6 American beauty buys for Independence Day

As 4th July marks American Independence Day, it’s got us thinking about all of our favourite beauty brands from across the pond. Back in the day we had to rely on friends and family bringing gold dust products back for us from Sephora after holidays, but as more and more American brands are now offering international shipping and being sold through British retailers, it’s now easier than ever to get our fix of American beauty.

Click through to see some of our favourite new stateside beauty discoveries…