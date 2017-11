With so many new products on the market, it's hard to know what's worth spending your hard-earned cash on. So we've picked our top new releases from the hair, beauty and skincare world to help you out...

YSL Vinyl Couture Mascara



We're in love with these stunning mascaras in an array of tempting colourways, plus the lacquer-like fluid texture is luxurious.



£25 each, available at Selfridges