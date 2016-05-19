Rainbow eyebrows: How to nail this amazing trend by hellofashion.com / 19 May 2016 We've had rainbow hair and even rainbow eyelashes and now it's time to take your eyebrow game up a notch. @samdamesmua Photo: © Instagram Read more about: Hair and Beauty Forget perfectly shaped but boring brows in your natural hue – take inspiration from your favourite colours! @ohnoitsruthio Photo: © Instagram Officially called 'rainbrows', they're perfect for festival season and aren't actually as hard to achieve as they look. @jenten_10 Photo: © Instagram Pick your colours. It's advised that, until you're a rainbrows expert, you choose only a few colours to work with. @violathornpole Photo: © Instagram Start on the tail of your brow. Using a small angle brush, draw an outline in one colour and then fill it in. Move onto the arch. Using a different brush, repeat the above steps for the middle of your brow. @beauty.ru Photo: © Instagram Finish with the inside. Same as above, again with a different brush. Finish by using a blending brush to create a seamless look. @makeupforeverus Photo: © Instagram