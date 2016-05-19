Rainbow eyebrows: How to nail this amazing trend

by hellofashion.com /

We've had rainbow hair and even rainbow eyelashes and now it's time to take your eyebrow game up a notch.

@samdamesmua

 Photo: © Instagram

Forget perfectly shaped but boring brows in your natural hue – take inspiration from your favourite colours!

@ohnoitsruthio

 Photo: © Instagram

Officially called 'rainbrows', they're perfect for festival season and aren't actually as hard to achieve as they look.

@jenten_10

 Photo: © Instagram

Pick your colours. It's advised that, until you're a rainbrows expert, you choose only a few colours to work with.

@violathornpole

 Photo: © Instagram

Start on the tail of your brow. Using a small angle brush, draw an outline in one colour and then fill it in. Move onto the arch. Using a different brush, repeat the above steps for the middle of your brow.

@beauty.ru

 Photo: © Instagram

Finish with the inside. Same as above, again with a different brush. Finish by using a blending brush to create a seamless look.

@makeupforeverus

 Photo: © Instagram