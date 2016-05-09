The best hair looks from the TV BAFTAs 2016

As the official hair partner, Aveda created a host of stunning red carpet hair for the BAFTA TV Awards 2016 on Sunday night.



Led by Bea Watson, Aveda Global Director, Styling, Aveda Artists created red carpet hair looks in the Aveda Style Suite at the Mondrian Hotel, with the most popular looks being the side chignon and natural waves and curls. The most-used product, meanwhile, was the Thickening Tonic, with the attendees requesting full and luscious locks.



Here are some of the best hairstyles from the night...