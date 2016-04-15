Urban Decay: The six best products

by hellofashion.com /

The All-Nighter Long Lasting Make-Up Setting Spray, £22

Keep your make-up flawless all day and night with this incredible setting spray.

 

The Original Eye Shadow Primer Potion, £16

Pay specific attention to your beautiful eye shadow with the Primer Potion, and say goodbye to smudged lids.

 

The Duochrome Eyeshadows, £14 (each)

According to Reddit users, Fireball, Sin and Sideline are the favourite shades – and we can see why!

 

The Revolution Lipsticks, £15.50 (each)

As well as coming in some seriously gorgeous colours, these lipsticks feel like satin and are also moisturising.

 

The Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer, £17.50

This concealer comes in a variety of shades, and is known as "magic" among fans.

 

The 24/7 Glide-On Pencil, £15.50

With over 40 shades to choose from, there's a 24/7 Glide-On Pencil for everybody!

 