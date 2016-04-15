Urban Decay: The six best products by hellofashion.com / 15 April 2016 The All-Nighter Long Lasting Make-Up Setting Spray, £22 Keep your make-up flawless all day and night with this incredible setting spray. Read more about: Hair and Beauty The Original Eye Shadow Primer Potion, £16 Pay specific attention to your beautiful eye shadow with the Primer Potion, and say goodbye to smudged lids. The Duochrome Eyeshadows, £14 (each) According to Reddit users, Fireball, Sin and Sideline are the favourite shades – and we can see why! The Revolution Lipsticks, £15.50 (each) As well as coming in some seriously gorgeous colours, these lipsticks feel like satin and are also moisturising. The Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer, £17.50 This concealer comes in a variety of shades, and is known as "magic" among fans. The 24/7 Glide-On Pencil, £15.50 With over 40 shades to choose from, there's a 24/7 Glide-On Pencil for everybody!