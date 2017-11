Khloé Kardashian

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters has lost over 40lbs in the past couple of years due to her dedication to fitness and healthy eating, but Khloé Kardashian was shocked to be accused of getting too thin after previously being criticised for being overweight.

Taking to Twitter to address her critics, Khloé wrote: "I need to remember the date today!! Never would I have ever thought I would be in the media for being 'too skinny'. What on earth?!?!

"First I'm too fat and now I'm too skinny. I love this game!!"