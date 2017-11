Josh Wood

Founded by Josh Wood, one of the most highly regarded colourists in the world, this Notting Hill salon is really special. The customer service is second to none, with ipads for personalised playlists and a menu full of fresh dishes and smoothies to enjoy while you relax. Josh’s carefully selected team of stylists regularly assist backstage at fashion week and on editorial shoots, so they really are the best in the business.

To book, call 0203 393 0977 or visit joshwoodcolour.com