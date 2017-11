Whilst December was a month for burning the candle at both ends, this month sees our Saturday nights in snuggled up on the sofa, detoxing diets and stowing away the party shoes. Combatting our frugal January blues with a different sort of indulgence, we’re replacing cocktails with candles. Combined with a good chick flick, a relaxing bath, or a romantic meal in for two, they’re the perfect pairing to an evening in front of the fire too.