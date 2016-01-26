The best Australian beauty products

What better reason to celebrate the best Aussie beauty brands than Australia Day?

The epitome of laidback cool and home to the best beachy styles, when we think of Australia, it’s all tanned skin, sunkissed hair and beautiful bodies that spring to mind.

From Instagram sensation Tash Oakley, to supermodels Elle Macpherson and Miranda Kerr, those Aussies consistently nail a flawless face, effortless hair and ‘no make-up’ make-up.

In light of this week’s Australia Day, we’re looking to our beauty-buffs down under to see just what products are getting their seal of approval…