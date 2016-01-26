The best Australian beauty products

What better reason to celebrate the best Aussie beauty brands than Australia Day?

The epitome of laidback cool and home to the best beachy styles, when we think of Australia, it’s all tanned skin, sunkissed hair and beautiful bodies that spring to mind.

From Instagram sensation Tash Oakley, to supermodels Elle Macpherson and Miranda Kerr, those Aussies consistently nail a flawless face, effortless hair and ‘no make-up’ make-up.

In light of this week’s Australia Day, we’re looking to our beauty-buffs down under to see just what products are getting their seal of approval…

 

Kora Organics

Made in her home country, this skincare range founded by Miranda Kerr, follows her mantra of "Remember, what you put on your skin – soaks in – use organic!" and with her skin looking as pre-teen in person as in photos, we’re following suit.

 

Bali Body

If their Instagram page, with bikini babes aplenty, wasn’t good enough reason to stockpile this brand, then the fact they use natural plant based oils in all their products (suitable even for Eczema and sensitive skins) should be the swaying factor. The Watermelon Tanning Oil not only smells incredible, it stimulates the production of melanin in the body to naturally boost a bronzed glow.

 

Hello Hair

A hair mask brand using all-natural ingredients, (it’s vegan friendly and cruelty free too) to transform sun-zapped hair. Hydrating, strengthening and shine-boosting, we love the Hydrating Mask Botanic Edition, not just for the way it makes our hair look, but for the patchouli, ylang ylang and geranium scent that smells like a luxury spa.

 

Grown Alchemist

A cult Aussie brand, Grown Alchemist is already a huge hit on UK shores too. Combining organic skin, body, and hand-care, we love the simplistic packaging – and so do the boys. Transforming our winter worn hands, the Vanilla & Orange Peel Hand Cream contains collagen-boosting orange peel oil for repairing and rejuvenating sun damage. Keep it in your handbag for on the go moisture fixes.

 

Frank Bod

What started as a body scrub made solely from Australian coffee beans is now expanding into skincare too. Much like coffee gives you an energy boost to your insides, using it externally can have the same effect according to Frank. Did you know that caffeine also helps reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks too? We’re stock-piling this!

 

The Base by Lara Bingle

She’s renowned for her golden glow and The Base by Lara Bingle, is her secret. A collection of bronzing and tanning products; Lara wanted to offer a safe way to sport a sunkissed glow. The Instant Tan Mousse is our top pick – streak-free, non-sticky and summer scented, it’s easing us back into bikini season too.

 