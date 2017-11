Winter has taken a turn for the worse, taking our beauty regime with it. Now faced with frizzy hair, dry hands, chapped lips and a case of the sniffles, we’re overhauling our handbags with an arctic-proof arsenal of products…



Davines Oi Hand Balm £11.90



Containing Roucou oil, this smells of indulgent exotic extracts but it isn’t greasy or dense. In fact, despite being called a balm, it feels like a lightweight cream.