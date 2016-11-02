Strictly tanner on common fake tan mistakes and working with celebs

The Strictly Come Dancing contestants burst onto our screens each weekend wearing glittering, barely there outfits – and, of course, deep tans!

We caught up with tanning expert Carly Hobbs, who is Sienna X’s Celebrity Tanning Ambassador, to chat celebrities, fake tan myths and how to get that Strictly glow...

What's it like to tan celebrities?!

VIP tanning is for everyone - I give all my celebrity clients, like Laura Whitmore, a super luxe, natural looking glow, and all my private clients the same treatment. Using mist like Sienna X Express Tanning Mist, with so many shade selections, everyone gets a bespoke colour.

However, with celebrity tans I normally have to work a lot quicker - 7.5 minutes from spray to go - and often go a little darker than normal so when they walk a red carpet or appear on TV they look flawless for the cameras. I always love to add a layer of Sienna X Radiant Body Balm over the top just before they do their TV, music or film thing - the flecks of gold in the formula pick up beautifully making the body gleam in all the right places.

On average, how many bottles of tan would you use on a high-profile celebrity job?

On a massive job that runs, say, for a few months, and you end up tanning lots of celebrities every week, you can get through 50 litres/bottles of tan, not to mention hundreds of pairs of paper pants and matching hair caps!

How do you get the perfect Strictly-esque tan?

Prep is everything to get your glow Strictly worthy! Buff over the whole body with Sienna X Body Polish, or even brown sugar and baby oil, this ditches dead skin cells and any patchy areas so the skin is super smooth ready to absorb the tan.

Don't moisturise, but do rub a little cream over the elbows, fingers, wrists, knees, toes and backs of the ankles as these are areas where tan can grab and give the game away. I then go for one light layer of Sienna X Professional Mist – at home you could use the Sienna X Deep Self Tan. Always use a mitt, Sienna do a beautiful velvet one, as this gets your product and your colour even, plus it makes the job super speedy.

Work it from the legs upwards and all over. Leave for at least eight hours, shower off and then add a layer of the sheeny Sienna X Radiant Balm to give the tan an expensive finish. You can even use a little of this on the tops of cheekbones to make you look extra pretty!

What's a common mistake people make when self-tanning?

Not prepping and going too heavy when applying the colour can be a pain in the beauty bum when it comes to tanning. Do exfoliate pre-getting your glow on and then when doing the tan remember a little goes a long way - use a few pumps for the whole body, then using only the excess on mitt to go over hands, feet and face. Remember to swipe a baby wipe over the palms, between the fingers and over all your nails as well so there are no tell-tale bronzed-ness left where you'd never tan.

What are your top three tips for ensuring a perfect tan?

1. Plan in your tan time, don't rush and apply the colour in front of a mirror, sounds a bit vain but it actually helps you get every single curve bronzed to perfection.

2. Shave at least 12 hours before your tan, shaving and then tanning too soon means the pores are too open and you might get little bronzed spots. Really can't fit it all in? Shave then rinse off with cold water to encourage the pores to close.

3. When you rinse off your guide colour, pat down with a towel, never rub. You have to respect your tan and buffing at it will mess it up. Treat it nicely gently tapping it dry and smooth on lots of moisturiser and you're good to glow