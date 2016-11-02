She’s a Hollywood actress and the daughter of British rock legend Phil Collins. Now, Lily Collins talks to Hello! Fashion Monthly about skincare, tattoos and being in the public eye.

After making her debut in the BBC series Growing Pains at the age of two, the 27-year-old has gone on to carve her own success in the world of film, landing roles in blockbusters Mirror Mirror opposite Julia Roberts, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Love, Rosie.

Currently the face of Lancôme’s Énergie De Vie skincare range, Lily can be seen playing an aspiring actress and giddy beauty queen in her latest movie Rules Don’t Apply.

In an exclusive interview with HFM, the British-born beauty opens up about being in the public eye. "Every day there is a person following me, taking pictures. It’s bizarre, because I’m just going to the gym or getting a smoothie. I don’t have the time or energy to be constantly put together all the time, but that’s real life."

The striking brunette who rarely uses filters on her Instagram page and is often seen using the hashtag #livinglifeunfiltered takes care of her skin. "My mum always removed her make-up at night and taught me early on about the importance of taking care of your skin, especially when you’re travelling or extremely busy, because it’s so easily affected by your surroundings and health."

And does she still consider herself as British? "Don’t let the American twang fool you. I still say I’m going home when I come to England and I love a good old cup of PG Tips with a Jaffa Cake."

