Selfies are having an interesting effect on our make-up habits

The nation's obsession with sharing selfies has prompted many women to get glammed up more often, according to new research from Max Factor.

With over one million selfies estimated to be captured every day, it appears women feel more need than ever to be camera-ready at any time.

Some 46% of women surveyed by Max Factor admitted that sharing selfies on platforms such as Instagram had directly impacted how they use make-up, while 42% confessed they applied make-up with the intention of sharing selfies throughout the day.

Although celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Holly Willoughby have all shared make-up free selfies with their fans on social media, 30% of women said they would never follow suit by posting a bare faced photo online.

In fact, 34% of women actually wear a more glammed up make-up look for everyday life, just in case they have their photo taken.

From the many beauty products women rely on, mascara and lipstick were voted as the make-up essentials for instant glamour. 75% of women apply these for a pre-selfie beauty refresh, so in light of this research, Max Factor has launched its new False Lash Epic mascara to make sure lashes are #SelfieReady at all times.

