This is the most pinned Halloween look of 2016

We don't know about you, but our Insta feeds are chock-full of Halloween make-up and outfit ideas at the moment.

But this one really caught our eye – and it's actually the most pinned Halloween look of 2016!





As you can see, it's a magical unicorn costume and is so colourful it's almost blinding.







Since being posted to Instagram a year ago, it has been pinned to more than 105,000 boards on Pinterest this year.





Want to recreate the look? We recommend lots of hair chalk in rainbow shades – or just get an amazing wig.





Then you'll need lots of glitter and pink make-up to complete the look.





The image was created and posted by user @amythemermaidx, who boasts nearly 300,000 Instagram followers.





Her signature is her stunning pastel-hued rainbow hair – we love!