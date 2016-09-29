Celebrate National Coffee Day with this caffeine-inspired nail art!

OK so there's a national day for pretty much everything nowadays – but we love a good excuse to celebrate so we're all in!

Today is National Coffee Day, so we got a coffee-inspired nail art look from Sally Hansen's Global Colour Expert Madeline Poole to show our love for caffeine...!

Step 1

Start by applying two coats of Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Birthday Suit to all nails.

Step 2

Using a striping brush, outline a semi-circle shape on the pinky nail using the Miracle Gel in Totem-ly Yours. The shape should resemble the shape of a coffee bean – oblong and round.

Step 3

Fill in this semi-circle and repeat this process in a flip-flopping manner down the nails. The feel should be organic and random in placement.

Step 4

After painting the coffee bean outlines, allow the nails to dry a few minutes and then apply one coat of Miracle Gel Top Coat.