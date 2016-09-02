TRENDING: Hidden Rainbow Hair

Festival season is always the best time to experiment with crazy new hairstyles (glitter roots anyone?!), but just because summer is coming to an end doesn’t mean you have to settle for dull hair. Enter the Hidden Rainbow Hair Trend!

The look, created by Senior Colourist Carla Rinaldi at the avant-garde Not Another Salon in Brick Lane is the latest hair trend to take off on Instagram. The team posted a photo on the 28th August captioned "Hidden rainbows are all the London rage right now" and the look instantly went viral, amassing over 12,000 likes and leading to 100s of calls for appointments.

Hidden rainbow hair is the latest trend to try

Carla created the look by dividing the hair and painting only the bottom layer with vertical stripes of rainbow dye. When worn down, the top layers of hair can easily conceal the rainbow tones, with just subtle strands of the colour peeking through- making it perfectly office-appropriate. However the real party trick comes to life when you wear your hair in a half-up, half-down style to properly show off the amazingly vibrant colours underneath.

The vibrant colours are hidden by the top layer of hair

Carla says that "Hidden rainbow hair is something I’ve always wanted to do and I find it really appeals to our clients. We’re in East London which is a really cool trendy place, but it’s also near the banking district, so a lot of our clients want to express themselves but also need a look that works for their office environment."

Would you dare to go rainbow?

"It also appeals to clients like the lady pictured on Instagram, who want to express themselves through colour but are a bit self-conscious." So whether you’re a dye aficionado looking for the perfect A/W look or a total newbie looking to take the colour plunge, this style ticks all the boxes. Would you dare to go rainbow?!

The Hidden Rainbow Hair service starts from £120.