How to get long, luscious lashes without mascara

Us ladies are all united in the quest for longer, thicker lashes. And here at HELLO!, we jump at the chance to try out treatments promising to help out with said quest.

So we were excited to hear about the revolutionary lash transforming treatment LVL Enhance (LVL stands for length, volume and lift). Plus it's a celeb treatment – we signed up instantly.

LVL Enhance lifts the natural lashes from the root, creating extra length and volume. The treatment also includes a lash tint for enhancing your eyelash definition and length – perfect for opening up your eyes.

The treatment takes about 45 minutes but it was well worth it – we left with the most amazing thick and defined lashes.

You don't need to wear mascara with the treatment, which was a huge bonus, and it's a much better option than extensions as it's less harmful to your lashes and easier to maintain.

We might have to add this to our monthly beauty regime as we've got a feeling it's going to be hard to live without...!

Prices start from, visit https://nouveaulashes.com/salo... to book the treatment.