How to combat hayfever

Itchy eyes, sneezing, runny noses and blocked ears – hay fever can be debilitating for those who suffer with it.

So we spoke to Dr Paul Carson, who has over 30 years of experience with allergies, to give us his top tips on combating hay fever...

Invest in a nasal medical pollen/pollution nasal filters (available online at nasalmedical.com) Avoid areas of lush grassland Keep house and car windows closed during peak pollen hours, which are late morning and late afternoon Wear wrap-around sunglasses to reduce pollen grains affecting the eyes If you can, avoid being outdoors late morning and late afternoon Don’t smoke and keep away from smokers (passive smoking aggravates all allergies) Get someone else to mow the lawn or wear a face mask if you have to cut the grass. Choose seaside breaks for holidays as off shore breezes blow pollen away Check TV, radio and newspapers for the next day’s pollen count and plan your schedule accordingly Never sleep with the bedroom window open. Don’t drive with the window open. Put used tea bags in the fridge. They make great soothing compresses to relieve swollen or puffy eyes.

For more information, visit http://www.hayfever-relief.com...