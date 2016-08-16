Proof that you should never scrimp on getting your haircut (even if you're a dog)

A bad haircut is an experience that can happen to the best of us – and even our canine friends aren't exempt. But one dog owner was left thoroughly impressed when his beloved pet Shih Tzu returned from a trip to the groomers looking like "a rat on meth".

Josh Pitruzella reportedly takes the 11-year-old dog, named Mimi, to get a haircut once a month for around £115 ($150) a time. However he made the mistake of asking his dad to take the pampered pooch on her last trip to the salon, where in a bid to save money he opted for a £27 ($35) cut instead.

SO I ASKED THE GROOMER TO JUST GIVE MY DOG A TRIM AND A HOUR LATER I PICKED UP A RAT ON METH 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3fCconbLPY — Josh Pitruzzella (@JoshPit40) August 5, 2016

Josh Pitruzella was unimpressed by his dog Mimi's transformation

However it appears the old adage is true – you get what you pay for – and Josh was left thoroughly unimpressed with Mimi's new look.

Taking to Twitter to share a before and after look at his pet, he wrote: "So I asked the groomer to just give my dog a trim and an hour later I picked up a rat on meth."

Many Twitter users have shared the post, with one suggesting Mimi looks like Billy Ray Cyrus

While her normally fluffy ears looked sleek and glossy after a blow dry, Mimi was left with a short coat that some have suggested even she doesn't look happy with. One Twitter user joked that Mimi was "plotting her revenge" for the bad haircut, while others have compared the dog's new look to everything from Matt Lucas' Little Britain character Andy to Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

In just over a week the post has already been liked over 20,000 times and retweeted by 14,000 Twitter users who were endlessly amused by Mimi's transformation.

We're sure Mimi will be looking back to her best soon!