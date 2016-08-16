Dressed-down Victoria Beckham reveals date of make-up line launch!

Victoria Beckham sparked a social media frenzy as she revealed the launch date of her make-up line on Monday.

During an interview with Vogue, the fashion designer revealed her cosmetics range would launch during her New York Fashion Week show on 11 September.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Vogue published this dressed-down shot of the glamorous star





The star also uploaded a video of herself applying 'the London look' make-up to Instagram. "Thank u@VogueMagazine! Excited to share my tips and secrets with you ladies! My first make up collection lands in stores next month x vb #VBxEsteeLauder," she wrote.

The mother-of-four posed up for a photoshoot with the publication to celebrate the launch. In an accompanying interview, Victoria admitted she has been hoarding make-up since she was a teenager.



"Tiny, tiny little worn-down samples, and little eye shadows I'd mixed myself," she said.

Victoria revealed some of her make-up tricks in the Instagram video





She also revealed that when the Estee Lauder development team went to visit her at her London home, they were surprised to find a dining table laden down with these long-cherished make-up samples.



The end result of the partnership is a 14-piece capsule collection that was built around the different images that Victoria projects in four of the cities that resonates with her: London, Los Angeles, New York and Paris.



"I'm a bit of a chameleon," she said. "I do change my look – not just my fashion – depending on where I am in the world and how I'm dressing."