Beauty addicts are obsessing over this amazing storage solution

by hellofashion.com /

If you're a true beauty lover, you'll know how strong the allure of the make-up counter can be. But where do you keep that new lipstick or nail polish (along with the multitude of others you own?)

The Original Scrapbox, a craft storage centre has the answer. Although their desks and shelving units are originally designed to store craft supplies, some shoppers have found an alternative use and created the make-up storage solution that many of us could only dream of.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Make-up-storage

A craft desk can double up as a genius make-up storage solution

One savvy customer used the EZ View Desk as a way to keep her huge beauty haul neatly organised, filling the drawers with eyeshadows, lipsticks, lipliners and more all neatly arranged by colour and brand.

They didn't stop there; the customer added a Hollywood style illuminated mirror onto the desk's glass top surface, placing oversized lipstick decorations either side.

Pictures of the genius design were shared on Instagram, along with the caption: "Every beautician's day dream!"

Make-up-storage1

This desk is every beauty hoarder's dream

Fans were amazed by the innovative solution, with many commenting that they'd love to get one for themselves.

At £599, the desk is an investment to say the least, but never losing a lipstick again? Priceless…

Related news

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below