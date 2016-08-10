Glow girl: Our favourite highlighters of 2016

We’re long-time admirers of the powers of contouring, but it’s certainly not for everyone or everyday. Who has the time to spend half an hour carving out the hollows of their cheeks every morning? Not us. Enter strobing. Strobing, or highlighting as it’s also known, is all about achieving a natural lit-from-within glow on the high points of the face where the sun would naturally hit (think the tops of the cheekbones, the brow bone and the cupid’s bow). Like contouring, it adds dimension and accentuates your best features, but with less of the faff. We’ve raided the beauty cupboard to find the best glow-getters for all skin types and budgets...

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY