Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad workout regime revealed

Margot Robbie transformed into a powerful super villain for her role in Suicide Squad, and she worked hard to do so. The 26-year-old upped her exercise regime in the lead up to filming the role, which sees her spending much of her time wearing revealing red and blue sparkly shorts.

Working with personal trainer Andie Hecker, Margot upped her routine and exercised for two to three hours a day in the fortnight before shooting a particularly revealing scene.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Margot Robbie followed a Pilates-based routine to tone up for Suicide Squad

But rather than rely on gruelling cardio and high intensity interval training (HIIT) routines, the actress followed a Pilates-based plan, incorporating more reps and a wider range of motion.

She also followed circuits that involved ballet jumps, a jump rope and a mini trampoline to add low impact cardio exercises into her routine.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Andie explained: "It was very important to me to keep her regime well-rounded in order to condition the entire body and not overwork any one muscle group."

The actress trained for two to three hours a day in the lead up to filming

The trainer described Margot's plan as "hardcore", revealing that the Australian actress also rounded off her gruelling routine by swimming laps.

While her workouts were particularly intense, Margot didn't follow a strict diet and has admitted she still ate treats including burgers during filming.

Speaking about her unique costume in the film, which consists of the hot pants and a T-shirt with 'Daddy's lil monster' emblazoned on the front, Margot told the New York Times that the character of Harley would have worn the hot pants because they're "sparkly and fun," rather than because they are revealing.

She continued to say: "As Margot, no, I don't like wearing that. I'm eating burgers at lunchtime, and then you go do a scene where you're hosed down and soaking wet in a white T-shirt, it's so clingy and you're self-conscious about it."