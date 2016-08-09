Anne Hathaway pens empowering message about post-baby weight loss

Anne Hathaway has shared a heartfelt message to new mothers, telling them there is "no shame" if they don't snap back to their pre-baby bodies straight after giving birth. The Alice Through The Looking Glass actress, who welcomed her son Jonathan in March, admitted that she had resorted to cutting her jeans into a long pair of shorts because she felt like the others she owned were too short for her now.

Sharing a photo of the new turn-up shorts, Anne wrote: "There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all).

Anne Hathaway encouraged followers to "love what you have been given"

"There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs."

The actress concluded: "Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.) Peace xx #noshame #lovewhatyouhavebeengiven."

The empowering message was well received by fans, many of whom thanked her for encouraging body positivity.

Anne cut her own denim shorts from an old pair of jeans

"So inspirational," one wrote. Another commented: "Just what I needed to hear."

Anne has been spending time out of the public eye as she and husband Adam Shulman adjust to life with their baby son Jonathan Rosebanks. The 33-year-old revealed she was pregnant only a couple of months earlier, and has since admitted she hadn't originally planned on sharing the news.

Speaking about her decision to show her bump in a bikini photo on Instagram, Anne told Good Morning America: "I hadn't planned on ever confirming it and then I just, I had seen a photographer while I was on vacation, taking a photo, and I just thought, 'It's such a joyful and a sacred experience, you know, carrying life.'

"I just thought, 'I don't want the first version of this to be out there with me covering or scowling at someone.' You know, that's not representative of the experience, so I chose a photo that I was happy with, and I put it out there."