Khloé Kardashian reveals her unusual workout secret

Khloé Kardashian has become a fitness fanatic in recent years, shedding over 40lbs in the process, and she has an unusual secret to thank for her increasingly toned physique. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has revealed that she has started wearing a "sauna suit" while exercising to help burn even more calories and shed her water weight.

The bin liner style outfit, which costs around £30, is said to elevate body temperature and make users sweat more, and Khloé says she loves the way it feels.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Khloé Kardashian has admitted to wearing a sauna suit while exercising

Taking to her official app to reveal her fitness secret, Khloé wrote: "If you follow me on Snapchat then you know I've been wearing a sauna suit for a minute! The one I'm using now is from a brand called GoFit, but I don't stick to only one specific brand. You can buy them at any sporting goods store or online."

She continued: "Sauna suits aren't very expensive because they're 'trash bag' material. You can buy a top and pants, but they're sold separately. I wear just the jacket, but I have worn both before. They supposedly insulate your heat and elevate your body temperature so they double, or triple, the amount you would sweat.

The reality TV star has lost over 40lbs in the past couple of years

"If you're doing cardio, it gets rid of excess water weight. I feel like it does help you burn more calories, and really just shreds you up. I love the way it feels."

Khloé has been outspoken about her new diet and fitness regime throughout her weight loss journey and recently admitted she was shocked to have been criticised by some people for becoming too thin, after previously been told she was overweight.

Taking to Twitter to address her critics, Khloé wrote: "I need to remember the date today!! Never would I have ever thought I would be in the media for being 'too skinny'. What on earth?!?!

"First I'm too fat and now I'm too skinny. I love this game!!"