Fitness blogger Kelsey Wells proves that weight doesn't mean anything

We've all been there, standing on the scales after a week of healthy eating and exercise only to be left disappointed when the number hasn't shifted, or even gone up. However one woman is encouraging people to forget what they believe about weight and not to get hung up about the number you see on the scales.

Fitness blogger Kelsey Wells from the site My Sweat Life has shared a photograph of her body at various weights to show that as your body composition changes with exercise, your weight will too – but not necessarily the way you might expect.

Kelsey Wells showed that the number on the scale doesn't reflect health

Kelsey, who is 5'7" tall, started following Kayla Itsines' BBG fitness plan eight weeks after the birth of her child weighing 145lbs. She explained that her goal had been to reach 122lbs – eight pounds less than her pre-baby weight – and she soon achieved her goal after a few months of following the plan.

She has since continued to exercise frequently and gained 18lbs to reach 140lbs, although pictures show that Kelsey is looking fitter and slimmer than ever.

The blogger is looking better than ever after following Kayla Itsines' BBG guide

"According to my old self and flawed standards, I would be failing miserably. THANK GOODNESS I finally learned to start measuring my progress by things that matter – strength, ability, endurance, health, and HAPPINESS," Kelsey wrote.

"There is only a 5lb difference between my starting and current weight, but my body composition has changed COMPLETELY. I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now."

She concluded by encouraging her 300,000 Instagram followers to ditch the scale and instead look at other factors to assess their progress, including how comfortable you feel in your own skin.

We couldn't agree more!