Khloe Kardashian on the £7.99 mascara that 'gives her life'

The Kardashians are a.big.deal. in the beauty sphere, with unlimited access to all the best products in the world.

So when Khloe Kardashian reveals a product that she loves, we're all ears.

Khloe is known for her stunning make-up looks

In the Beauty Breakdown series on her app, Khloe has been giving fans top tips and showing them her favourite products.

Her latest beauty obsession? The Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Mascara, which she uses in the shade 'extra black'.

And the best news? It's only £7.99! Khloe is a serious fan, claiming that the mascara 'gives me life'.

The reality star often shares her beauty looks with her Instagram fans

She revealed that she came across the mascara through her make-up artist Joyce Bonelli, who frequently "beats her lashes" with the product.

Khloe also recently let fans in on a grooming session that didn't quite go to plan.

The 31-year-old star explained that when she tried to mix up her beauty regime and try a new salon, she suffered a mishap that left her with a look she wasn't after.

We need Khloe's mascara recommendation ASAP!

"I usually go to Anastasia of Anastasia Beverly Hills, who is a genius," Khloé wrote in a post on her eponymous website. "However, I made the mistake of trusting someone new to reshape my brows.





"I went to someone else once, when I needed an appointment ASAP, and the new girl shortened my eyebrows by accident. It took FOREVER to grow them out. Lesson learned; I'll never go to anyone else again!"

Eek! Something we can all relate to, right?! Keep your beauty tales coming, Khloe!